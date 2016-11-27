Good response to badminton tournament

more-in

P.V. Sindhu’s bold and daring ‘silver’ show at the Olympic Games and Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikkanth’s roaring success in other international tournaments have changed the image of the sport to some extent in this part of the region. A fine example is the overwhelming response for the ongoing district-level tournament for juniors and seniors at the 6 Feathers Badminton Club courts in Chekkan Thottam in Saganoor here.

“We have received about 950 entries, a record number for the first time,” said Venkat Narayanan, the chief referee of the tournament.. “The bulk of the entries are from the sub-junior section (under-10, 13 and 15). Does it not convey that the sport has caught the fancy of the young crowd ?” asked Mr. Venkat.

He was pleased with the kind of support that has come from the parents this time around. “Initially only a few parents supported their children, but the number has only gone up. They have come out in large numbers to showcase the talent of their children, which is a good sign for the sport.”

If the crowd is strong enough it is because the tournament carries good cash incentives for the players, which was not the case before. It is also among the best organised tournaments in the district. The newly-formed Coimbatore Badminton Association (CBA) has also played a key role in the record number. “The CBA and 6 Feathers have helped us in roping entries, chalking out draws and rendering support in other ways too,” said Mr. Venkat.

“Without the support of 6 Feathers, CBA and the parents, I don't see a tournament of this stature is possible,” said N. Gopinath, tournament organiser and coach of the Club.

“Twenty seven events are on and the age groups are from under-10 to the veterans,” he added. With the number big, the responsibility becomes heavy for the organisers. Quality play can also take a beating but Gopinath promises that everything is in place thanks to a strong team involved in conducting the event.