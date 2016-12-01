Good Samaritans honoured

Superintendent of Police R.V. Ramya Bharathi (second right) honouring a man who saved a life by calling an ambulance, at a function organised by GVK EMRI in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

The GVK Emergency Management Research Institute, on Wednesday, honoured 27 people who saved lives by calling 108 ambulance service.

The GVK-EMRI, which operates ‘108’ ambulance service in public-private-partnership mode with the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, organised a function to felicitate ‘Good Samaritans’ who saw strangers in need of urgent medical help and called 108(emergency response service) and 104 (health helpline) ambulance services.

District Revenue Officer T. Christu Raj was the chief guest for the function. R.V. Ramya Bharathi, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore Rural District, Gayathri Krishnan, Pollachi Sub Collector, and S. Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police - Traffic - Coimbatore City, gave away the certificates.

Ms. Ramya Bharathi assured the people that there will be no legal entanglement or complications for those coming forward to help others in distress.