Forest fires turning into a burning issue in the Nilgiris

A wild fire that broke out near Ketti along the Ooty-Coonoor Road in The Nilgiris on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Rohan Premkumar

Fires have been breaking out across the Nilgiris over the last few days, causing damage to forests, revenue and patta land. The lack of rainfall, coupled with ground frost in the morning, has exacerbated conditions by quickly drying out vegetation, turning them to tinder which feed more fires, Forest Department personnel said.

A fire broke out on Tuesday on a section of revenue land along the Udhagamandalam-Coonoor Road, and bordering a forest.

The fire could possibly have been caused by human activity, forest and fire department officials said. The fire raged for more than an hour, before it burnt itself out.

Forest department officials said that ground vegetation was most affected by the recent fires.

Over the last few days, around two hectares of forest have been affected by fire in the Nilgiris North Division.

Though early January is the usual time when most fires break out, the lack of rainfall has created ideal conditions for forest fires now, officials said.

The department is taking steps to prevent fires burning down large chunks of forest. Speaking to The Hindu, K. Saravanakumar, Forest Range Officer, Nilgiris North, said the department was studying areas prone to forest fires over the last five years.

Fire-maping

“We have done a fire-mapping, where the spots where fires had broken out often are marked out,” he said.

The department will set up a “fire line” by clearing a path measuring about three to six metres along forest borders to prevent fires from spreading from patta and revenue land.

The fire lines will also be helpful to contain fires if they broke out on a particular patch of forest.

The fire line will extend for anywhere between 40-50 kilometres in the Nilgiris North Range alone, Mr. Saravanakumar said.