Foot overbridge completed, but cannot set foot on it

The foot overbridge near Avinashilingam University on Mettupalayam Road in the city is yet to be thrown open for public use.

The access to the foot overbridge across Mettupalayam Road near Avinashilingam University has been barricaded to prevent pedestrians from using it. A little away at the Bharathi Park Road-Mettupalayam Road Junction, hundreds of students of the Avinashilingam University rush from one end of the road to another before the signal turns green.

The students say that crossing the road has always been difficult for them because vehicles cross the junction even after the signals turn red. A few of the students have had a narrow escape from getting hit by speeding vehicles.

A.R. Ziyana Nazreen, a third year student of the University, says that the students who cross the road twice a day suffer from vehicular emission, loud horns and chances of getting hit by vehicles. It will be safer for them if the Corporation were to open the bridge at the earliest.

It was to provide a safe passage across the Mettupalayam Road that the Coimbatore Corporation constructed the foot overbridge, but even after completing the work two months ago, it is yet to be thrown open for public. Sources say that the delay in opening the Rs. 75 lakh foot overbridge was due to lack of green signal from local politicians.

But then not all students will use it, say a few students. It is easier for students to cross the road because the bus stop is right across the road. To use the bridge they will have to climb up and down 40 stairs and not many may take it.

Corporation sources say that it will be most useful during peak hours when vehicle movement is heavy and more students will be crossing the road. It was only after studying the junction, did the civic body propose to take it up the bridge project there. The Corporation has proposed similar foot overbridges near Hopes Junction, PSG College of Arts and Science, Kuniamuthur and Ganapathy bus terminus.