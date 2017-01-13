First Measles-Rubella vaccination drive in Feb.

more-in

The Health Department is gearing up for the first combine Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination drive to be held between February 6 and 28 in Coimbatore district.

The three-week long vaccination drive will target 7,88,818 children aged between five months and 15 years in Coimbatore.

The combined MR vaccination will be given as a single dose of injection at vaccination centres.

P.G. Bhanumathi, Deputy Director Health Services, Coimbatore, said The Hindu that the vaccination drive would be conducted with the support of 24,969 schools in the district including government schools, government aided schools and private schools.

“The combine single dose MR vaccination will be given as injection at the vaccination centres, mostly schools. Every school will have a nodal officer for smooth conduct of the campaign. The subcutaneous injection can be taken even if a child or student has already been vaccinated. All medical officers, paramedical staff and health workers have been given special training for the mass campaign,” said Dr. Bhanumathi.

Of the total number of 7,88,818 children targeted by the Department, 4,94,415 are school going children and 2,94,403 are non-school going children.

“A team of 400 health workers including medical officers, village health nurses, auxiliary nurse midwives, sector health nurses and community health nurses will vaccinate the children.

The vaccine will be administered in the presence of a doctor.

Ahead of the drive, adequate volume of vaccine required for the campaign will be brought to the regional walk-in cooler situated at the office of DDHS at Race Course from Chennai.

The regional walk-in cooler will cater to the needs of Coimbatore, Erode, The Nilgiris and Tirupur.