Fifth Brother released

Shiv Nadar (third right), chairman of HCL, releasing Fifth Brother, a monograph of PSG and Sons’ Charities, at a function in PSG College of Technology in the city on Thursday. Managing trustee of PSG and Sons’ Charities L. Gopalakrishnan (second right) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

more-in

Fifth Brother, a monograph of PSG and Sons’ Charities to mark 90th year celebrations of the trust, was released here on Thursday.

The monograph narrates the story of PSG Charities since its origin in 1926 and how the trust was brought up as fifth sibling of PSG brothers, namely Venkataswamy Naidu, Rangaswamy Naidu, Ganga Naidu and Narayanaswamy Naidu.

The monograph was released at the golden jubilee celebrations of 1967 th batch of Electrical and Electronics Engineering held at PSG Institute of Technology. Shiv Nadar, founder and chairman of HCL Technologies, handed over the first copy of the monograph to Professor R. Subbayyan, former principal, PSG College of Technology.

An alumnus of 1967 th batch of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mr. Nadar reminisced his days at the institute which was shaped by former principals Damodaran and Mr. Subbayyan.

The monograph covers the trust’s origin, charitable activities of PSG family and institutions founded by the trust. It has also recalled the torch bearers of the trust and alumnae of institutions.

An official announcement was made at the event regarding the opening of a museum on Neelambur campus to honour G.R. Damodaran, former principal of PSG Institute of Technology.

Exhibits for the museum will be contributed by alumnae.

P. Radhakrishnan, director, PSG Institute of Advanced Studies, and L. Gopalakrishnan, managing trustee, PSG and Sons’ Charities, spoke at the event.