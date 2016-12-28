Exhibition of minerals on

Children having a look at the collection of minerals displayed at the Government Museum in the city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

more-in

Government Museum, which is located on the Nehru Stadium premises here, has a special collection of minerals on display, mainly to educate school students.

The exhibition on the theme “Minerals” includes exhibits of Calc-spar, Red Ochre, Yellow Ochre and Pegmatite. According to curator C. Shivakumar, the museum organises a special exhibition every month. This includes photo exhibits of heritage places and objects in Tamil Nadu, animals and herbal plants.

This month, it was decided to have an exhibition of minerals that date back to different periods in history and are collections from different places too.

The Pegmatite (floating stone) is usually seen at Rameshwaram and that has been displayed here. The Red Ochre and Yellow Ochre were used during pre-historic times in cave paintings.

Mr. Shivakumar said the museum had 500 objects on display apart from the reserve collection. Usually, 1,000 to 2,000 people visit the museum a month.

During such exhibition, the number of visitors increased by about 500.

This month, the exhibition of minerals is on till January 2.