Erode Marketing Committee plans training programme on e-trading

Erode Marketing Committee is keen on initiating e-trade for turmeric at the regulated markets. | Photo Credit: M.GOVARTHAN ;M.GOVARTHAN - M_GOVARTHAN

more-in

Erode Marketing Committee has scheduled a ‘train the trainers’ programme later this week to expand dissemination of turmeric e-trading methodology among farmers.

The participants comprising field-level officials of Agriculture, Horticulture and Agri-Marketing departments will be initiated into the training by Joint Director of Agri-Marketing Mohammed Iqbal.

Last week, farmers transacting at Perundurai Turmeric Complex - Perundurai Regulated Market at Karumandisellipalayam were oriented on the process by secretary of Erode Marketing Committee L.Kolandaivelu and other senior officials of Agriculture and Horticulture departments.

District Collector S.Prabakar has instructed officials to bring about a consensus among farmers and buyers on e-trading, at the sprawling Perundurai Regulated Market where 11,000 metric tonnes have been transacted since its launch at the start of this year.

The Market Complex has godowns with storage capacity of 15,200 metric tonnes, transaction sheds and other facilities. For establishing the eco-system for e-trading, a proposal has been sent to the government for sanction of funds to create the required apparatus for cleaning, sorting, grading and quality testing, officials said.

Earlier this month, Commissioner of Agricultural Marketing S.J. Chiru visited the Perundurai Regulated Market, which, he announced, would be one among 10 regulated markets identified for e-linking along with five agricultural producers’ cooperative marketing societies.

The two other major turmeric markets, Erode Agricultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing Society at Karunkalpalayam and the one run by Erode Turmeric Owners and Traders Association at Sembampalayam, which is under the control of Erode Regulated Market, have already installed software for e-trading.

At a later stage, these markets will be integrated into the e-link project, sources said.