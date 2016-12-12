Environmentalists clean Selva Chinthamani Tank

more-in

A few nature enthusiasts from the Environmentalist Foundation of India on Sunday cleaned the Selva Chinthamani Tank. According to the Foundation’s Coimbatore unit Coordinator C. Vijay Karthik, around five members of their team got together to remove plastics and other non-biodegradable waste from the water body.

They would continue the work for a few more Sundays and thereafter look at ways to clean the sewage flowing into the tank using cost-effective methods. The Foundation had taken up the work sometime in 2013 but could not continue for long.

As part of the cleaning, the Foundation members along with members of the local community would also take up strengthening the bund and removing silt. They had approached the Corporation in this regard and had obtained support, Mr. Karthik said.

After strengthening the bund, they would plant palm saplings.

In short, their objective was to scientifically restore the tank so that it had good vegetation and birds returned to the tank.

On Sunday they went about doing their work from 7 to 10 a.m. Those interested to volunteer could do so by dialling 97511-45541, he added.