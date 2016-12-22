Ensure supply of adequate cash to all banks: AIBOC

Members of the All India Bank Officers' Confederation-Coimbatore staging a demonstration in in the city on Thursday demanding rationalisation in currency supply to all banks. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

Members of the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) staged a demonstration in the city on Wednesday pressing for rationalisation in currency supply to all banks without any favouritism towards new generation banks.

The demonstrators said that public sector and even old generation private banks are highly committed to the service of general public, despite the officers and staff being put to additional work load, fatigue and high pressure in the working environment in tackling the crowd.

AIBOC also expressed concerned at the reported partisan attitude of the Reserve Bank of India in treating new generation private banks with priority in allocation of new currency notes. Reposing confidence on the regulator, AIBOC urged the RBI to come out clean by revealing the data relating to allocation of new currency notes to public sector, nationalised, old private as well as new generation banks.

AIBOC also sought police protection for banks till the situation eased completely.

Condemning the malpractices and irregularities in distribution of currency notes, it assured unstinting support in cracking down on such practices to take the country to the next rung in the economic ladder but without compromising on the interests of the common man, said J. Vanangamudi - Executive Committee Member and G. Selvaraj - District Secretary of AIBOC.

It also sought compensation for officers and staff for working beyond duty hours and sought enhanced use of digitisation by the public to ease the situation.

AIBOC also appealed to the public to be not panic stricken and not to stock new notes.