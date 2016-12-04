Encroachments on reserved sites removed in Coimbatore

Corporation officials engaged in removing encroachments on a reserved site in the city. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Town Planning wing officials of the Coimbatore Corporation removed encroachments on reserved sites in a special drive they conducted on Friday and Saturday, said a release.

Boards erected

The officials retrieved 1.26 acre reserved sites and that was worth Rs. 13.55 crore. After removing the encroachments, they also erected boards announcing the civic body’s ownership of the land.

In Ward 32 in Kanchi Managar, the officials retrieved 40.2 cent land worth Rs. 2.50 crore. In S.P. Nagar in Ward 5 in Kavundampalayam, they retrieved 25 cent land. Likewise, they retrieved a cent land in Sivanandapuram in Ward 29, 14 cent land in Abirami Nagar in Ward 41, 22 cent land in Vignesh Nagar in Ward 97, 24 cent land in Kasturi Nagar in Ward 87 and a few other places.

The release added that the Corporation would continue the drive against encroachments on reserved sites.