Encroachments at Ooty market increase fire risk

The Udhagamandalam muncipal market, which once was very spacious, is now too congested.

Encroachments at the Ooty Municipal Market have quickly turned the broad, spacious market into a beehive of structures, which has increased the risk of fire inside the market.

Traders at the market said that previously, lorries and other vehicles could easily enter the market. However, accessibility to both the upper and lower decks, known as the new and old market respectively, had become seriously restricted due to the encroachments.

They said that many “sitting stalls” where traders were allowed to sell produce while sitting outside the main structures had become almost permanent structures with tin and asbestos roofs being installed.

“Previously, municipality vehicles could enter the market and clean up the stalls. But now, electricity cables criss-cross the market as the municipality turned a blind eye to the encroachments,” they said.

The market also had wider entrances, but many have become too small for vehicles to enter.

District Fire officials said that in case a fire were to break out in the market, then they would have to use hoses to enter the market, while thew vehicles could only be parked outside. As there were many buildings located clustered around electricity poles, the chances of a fire spreading quickly was a real danger. When asked if the municipality was taking steps to curb the threat to the market in case of a fire, V.Prabhakaran, Health Officer and Commissioner (in-charge), Udhagamandalam Municipality, said that it would be difficult to “decongest” the market, but said that the municipality had identified the encroachments and had sent notices to the traders to remove them.

“We sent a notice to one trader just last week, and we will take steps to ensure that all the encroachments are removed,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.