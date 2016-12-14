Eight held for assaulting man

more-in

The police have arrested eight persons on the charge of assaulting and abusing a man near Athupalam on November 11.

The police said that S. Faizal Rahuman of Sunnambu Vaikal; M. Mansur Ali Khan of Athupalam; J. Agzal of Kurichi Pirivu; M. Riyaz of Kurichi Pirivu; U. Samsudeen of Podanur; M. Nizarudeen of Kurichi Pirivu; S. Mujee Rahman of Kurichi Pirivu; and L. Anand of Balusamy Naidu Street; had waylaid S. Balaji (25) of Anaimedu near a madarsa at Anaimedu on Sunday.

They abused and assaulted him using wooden logs, the police said.

They had criminally intimidated him against lodging a police complaint.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Balaji, the police have registered a case invoking provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and also The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Woman found dead

S. Indrani (50) of SIHS Colony committed suicide at her residence on Monday morning by immolation. Medical attendants who reached there declared that she had died.

Based on a complaint from her husband Subramanian, the police have registered a case.

The police said that the woman was mentally disturbed, and was suffering from nervous breakdown.

Those having suicidal tendencies could contact Sneha helpline (044-2464500) for help.

Woman robbed

P. Eswari (50), a resident of Uppilipalayam, lost her gold chain weighing about 30 gm when two persons on a motorcycle snatched it near the Uppilipalayam junction on Monday afternoon.

The police are questioning two youth in this regard.

Man arrested

The police have arrested an electrician on charges of assaulting his neighbours after they objected to his dog entering their house.

The police said that the incident took place early on Sunday in Ayyappa Nagar, near Kanuvai.

Prakash’s pet dog had entered his neighbour K. Anbuselvi’s house around 2 a.m. leading to a wordy duel between the two.

Prakash assaulted Anbuselvi’s father V. Chandran (62).

The police said that Prakash threw stones at Mr. Chandran, who had suffered injuries on his leg.

Chandran has been admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Suicide

R. Kamal (30), an AIADMK functionary, was found hanging at his residence in Sakthivel Thottam, Jallipatti, on Monday. Kamal who worked as a sweet meat master at Amman Sweet Stall, was disillusioned after Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death, the police said.

He has a one-year-old daughter.

Man killed

C. Mariappan (47) of Madathukulam, Tirupur district, was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit him while he was attempting to cross the Pollachi Udumalpet Road near Chellapampalayam Pirivu bus stop in Pollachi on Sunday evening, the police said.