Dredging begins at anicut

LOFTY TASK: Dredging work in progress at Surampatti Anicut in Erode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.GOVARTHAN ;M.GOVARTHAN - M_GOVARTHAN

Surampatti Anicut in the city that was under neglect for over five decades will get an aesthetic appearance in a matter of weeks.

District Collector S. Prabakar on Sunday initiated dredging work of the water body for which the foundation was laid during 1958 by the then Chief Minister Kamaraj. The deepening to a depth of 20 feet will be carried out at an expenditure of Rs. 20 lakh sponsored by Erodai, an organisation involved in environmental re-mediation in Erode.

Corporation Commissioner Seeni Ajmal Khan, Project Director of Erodai K. Sudhakar, Prathiba Sudhakar, district unit president of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam Subbu, and environmental activists Jeevanandham and Sathya Saran took part in the inaugural function.

The anicut on a 12-acre spread designed as a collection point for rainwater and spillage from the Lower Bhavani Project canal was inaugurated during 1963.

The Public Works Department prepared the ground for restoration of the anicut’s utility earlier this year by evicting encroachments. The Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam has taken active part in restoring the utility of the water body that has an ayacut area of about 3000 acres.

Residents of surrounding localities will also benefit immensely owing to future scope for substantial groundwater recharge.