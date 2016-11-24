Dog show on Sunday

more-in

Anaimalais Kennel Club will conduct the All breed International Championship Dog Show on November 27 at Hindustan College of Arts and Science, near Nava India, off Avanashi Road from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

V.S. Ravi is the president of the club, Arthanari the vice-president.

The club is affiliated to Kennel Club of India founded in 1896.

About 400 dog breeds are expected to participate in the show.

The judges would be C.V. Sudarsan, Chennai; Yashodhara Hemchandra and Preetham from Bangalore; and C.A. Martins from Goa.

Indian breeds like the Rajapalayam, Kombai, Kanni, Mudhol Hound, Chippiparai, and Rampur Hound too would be participating in the event.

The best dogs will get challenge certificate, reserve challenge certificate, best of breed, and reserve best of breed.

Best of breed dogs will compete for Best in Show title.

Police dogs too would be honoured at the event.