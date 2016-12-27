Coimbatore

Demolition of foot overbridge nearing completion

Traffic bottlenecks are a perennial menace on Five Roads Junction in Salem city. -   | Photo Credit: E_Lakshmi Narayanan;E_Lakshmi Narayanan

The demolition of the foot overbridge on Five Roads Junction to facilitate the ongoing works on the construction of a two-tier flyover by the State Highways Department at an outlay of Rs. 320 crore is nearing completion.

Traffic bottlenecks are a perennial menace on Five Roads Junction. The Corporation constructed foot overbridge a few years ago at an outlay of Rs. 25 lakh.

However, due to steepness of the bridge not many people used this facility to cross the roads.

Due to the heavy flow of traffic, the demolition was undertaken during the night hours. Apart from the two-tier flyover on Five Road Junction, the State Highways Department is also involved in the construction of two more flyovers at an outlay of Rs. 138.17 crore on Karur – Salem – Bengaluru national highway.

