Day train to Rameshwaram, Tirunelveli will be considered: railways

The railways has accepted to consider the requirement of rail passengers in the district for day-time express trains from Coimbatore to Rameswaram and Tirunelveli via Erode.

The demand for Coimbatore-Rameswaram train via Erode and Tiruchi and Coimbatore-Tirunelveli train via Erode and Karur was articulated at the recent meeting of Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee, Salem Division, by its member C.S.Gowthaman.

A reply has been sent stating that the Coimbatore-Rameswaram train will be proposed in the next IRTTC (Indian Railway Time Table Conference). As for the other demand, the Railways has stated that a fast-passenger train was already being operated via Erode, Karur and Tirunelveli and that the proposal for another train to Tirunelveli will be studied.

Mr. Gowthaman also got a positive response to his request for allotment of a separate rake for Cheran Express with the reasoning that the train started late often due to late arrival of pairing rake from Northern States.

Two other proposals: for provision of swiping machines at reservation counters and instant refund of fares at stations in the event of cancellation of trains were also considered favourably.

