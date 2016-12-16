Court attaches TNSTC bus

A bus belonging to TNSTC was attached in Coimbatore after the corporation failed to give compensation in a fatal accident case dating back to February3, 2010. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Court attaches bus

A court attached a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus on Thursday, after the Corporation failed to give compensation to an accident victim’s family in a case dating back to 2010. The bus was attached based on an order issued by Additional District Judge IV last week. Earlier, the court dealing Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Original Petition cases had directed TNSTC to give Rs. 5.42 lakh as compensation to the family of victim, Benjamin of Mathamapatty, on October 15, 2012. — Staff Reporter