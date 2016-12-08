Corporation to bring down plastics usage in Thudiyalur market

The Coimbatore Corporation announcement cautioning traders and customers at the Thudiyalur weekly market on the ban on plastic bags. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

more-in

Come Monday, the Coimbatore Corporation will turn its attention towards the Thudiyalur weekly market to stop the use of plastic bags.

The civic body was supposed to have taken up the work on December 5 but due to the sudden turn of events in the State, the civic body would start the work on December 12. It had displayed notices warning traders and customers and also held meetings with the former in this regard a couple of weeks ago. Therefore, the move would not catch the two by surprise, said sources.

The reason the civic body focussed on the weekly market was that the volume of plastic bags that changed hands was quite high. The estimate was over 50,000 but this was only a conservative figure. Sometimes, it could be as high as over a lakh bags, they said.

S. Suresh, who collects cess from traders at the market, said the number of traders could vary from 1,000 to nearly 2,000. Assuming that each trader sold goods to 50 to 100 customers, they would have used 50,000 to a lakh bags.

The traders, who begin business around 11 a.m. and wind up by 10 p.m., sell vegetables, greens, groceries, snacks, footwear, farm implements and clothes. But most sell vegetables and they use plastic bags, he added.

By focussing on the weekly market, the Corporation would be able to bring around a significant change, for it would be able to work with a number of traders and customers at a venue. Plus, when the traders move to other weekly markets, there would be changes there too, however small, the sources said.

What the Corporation was attempting to do was welcome but it should go beyond initiating penal action against traders packing goods in plastic bags. It should provide an alternative and that should be a workable alternative, said K. Senthilkumar, who sold puffed rice.

“How could I sell puffed rice in paper bags or cloth bags. Will it remain crisp and moisture-free,” he asked and suggested that there should be reasonable exceptions.

Vegetable vendor V. Rangaraj said that selling vegetables without plastic bags was not difficult but customers, especially while buying tomatoes, insisted that the traders provided plastic bags.

To bring about a total change, the Corporation should also penalise customers, he suggested.

Former Councillor of the area V. Vathsala said that Corporation’s drive to ban use of plastic bags in the market on Mondays needed to be welcomed. But the civic body should do more for the market.

The traders and buyers did not have public convenience facility.

The vendors resorted to open urination and defecation and that too not far from where they sold goods. To improve the hygiene, the Corporation should build toilets and also platforms for them to sell their goods.

Plus, the Corporation should strengthen the conservancy work there, especially on Tuesdays and Wednesdays because after the traders vacated the market, cattle went there to feed on vegetable waste and their dung added to the sanitation problem.

She had raised the issue several times. A comprehensive solution would be in order, Ms. Vathsala added.