Corporation resumes UGD work in Singanallur

After a gap of around a year, Coimbatore Corporation has resumed the underground drainage pipe laying work in Singanallur.

According to sources, the UGD work that the civic body has taken up is part of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission scheme, which was launched by the UPA government sometime in 2010-11.

The objective was to provide underground drainage to the hitherto uncovered areas in the city, which then had only 72 wards. The work that the civic body has resumed now falls in the third package, the cost of which is Rs. 143.50 crore.

The Corporation resumed the work around a week ago digging the Kamarajar Road to lay the pipeline from Hope College Junction to the Trichy Road Junction - for 3 km.

It will take up the work on the entire road at stretches of 500 m each to facilitate movement of vehicles.

The cost of the work under way is Rs. 2.85 crore, the sources say and add that the 3-km-long sewer line will have 100 manholes.

The Corporation will complete the work in a month.

Meanwhile, it will also obtain permission from the National Highways to lay pipeline on Trichy Road, from near Alvernia School to Ondipudur - for 4.30 km.

While taking up the work, the Corporation will link the main sewer line on Kamarajar Road.

The permission is expected in the next couple of weeks, the sources say and add that the Corporation will soon complete the underground drainage work in the city.