Corporation faces challenges

Ahead of the ranking for cities on the cleanliness parameter, Swachh Sarvekshan, the Coimbatore Corporation has launched a drive to collect waste in segregated fashion in the city.

Conservancy workers in all the 100 wards in the city will go door-to-door collecting waste in segregated fashion - wet (organic waste), dry (inorganic and recyclable waste) and others - in pushcarts. They will then dump the waste in bins, from where the Corporation will use lorries to transport the waste to Vellalore. The workers will sell the recyclable waste they collect to recyclers.

Sources say that the Corporation had this arrangement in five of the 100 wards - one ward a zone - sometime ago. It then increased it to 50 wards and now, suddenly to 100 wards. That too just ahead of Swachh Sarvekshan rankings. This sudden scaling up of the operation is very difficult because the ground reality is something else: there aren’t enough pushcarts and plastic containers to do the door-to-door waste collection, roadside bins to dump the collected waste in segregated fashion and lorries to transport the waste.

Plus, there aren’t enough workers to do the job.

The sources say that the worst affected will be the added areas where there is shortage of pushcarts. The workers and field level sanitary supervisors had sent damaged pushcarts for repair around one-and-half years ago but were yet to get back those. Likewise there is a shortage of bins too, particularly 0.3 and 0.5 tonne bins. And, the bins cannot hold waste in segregated fashion, the sources add.

Official sources in the Corporation say that the civic body is confident of improving the rankings and it will take care of field-level difficulties.