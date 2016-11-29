Consumers can pay electricity bill till Dec. 7

more-in

For electricity consumers who had to pay the current consumption charges before November 30 in Coimbatore region, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has given time till December 7 to pay without penalty.

This is because of demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

According to the chief engineer of TANGEDCO, T. Haldorai, only the current bill amount is collected from consumers and not any advance amount. When TANGEDCO announced extension of time, the rush was huge for payment of the bill amount for the first four days.

On November 11, the amount collected in Coimbatore region was Rs. 43 crore. It was Rs. 83 crore totally on November 12 and 13. On a normal day, the bill amount collected in the region is nearly Rs. 15 crore. The rush reduced gradually.

“We are asking consumers to pay online. However, the number of online users has not gone up substantially yet. We might look at having swiping machines at counters. This can be suggested,” he said.

Now that Rs. 1000 notes can be used, the TANGEDCO will continue to accept Rs. 500 notes for payment of the bill amount till December 15, he added.