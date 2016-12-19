Congress party to hold talent hunt in western districts

more-in

Indian National Congress is all set to commence a ‘talent hunt’ among youngsters to select ad hoc district presidents for the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the party’s student wing, in western region of Tamil Nadu and to enrol more youth into NSUI.

Two-pronged strategy

P. Gopi, a former national secretary of NSUI, who was recently designated as a member of the monitoring committee in charge of the western districts for the talent hunt and membership enrolment crusades, told The Hindu that the two-pronged strategy was aimed at strengthening the presence of Congress party from the grass-root level.

“As part of the efforts, we are going to ensure that all arts and science colleges in Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts in the western region have NSUI units within a short span of time. At present, NSUI units exist only in select colleges.

“Similarly, we will try to form NSUI units in professional colleges too wherever it was possible”, he said.

From among the talent pool identified in the colleges, the best would be selected as ad hoc NSUI district presidents.

Unit heads

“These ad hoc presidents will be usually those in the third year of their undergraduate programmes, whereas the college unit heads will be selected from among first year students”, Mr. Gopi said.