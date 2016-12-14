Conference on ‘Clean India’

more-in

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, CRC Care and University of New Castle, Australia are holding an international conference, ‘Clean Up India - 2016’ here from December 13 to 15.

A release from the TNAU said that after the conference, there would be a international workshop on ‘Modelling tools for groundwater contamination management’ on December 16 on its premises.

The conference would provide a global platform for national and international experts to share their expertise on contamination issues and remedial solutions.

The global experience of CRC Care would build India’s capacity to develop solutions for environmental pollution problems.

The events presentations and exhibits would highlight current scientific knowledge and highlight how burning issues of environmental contamination was being tackled around the world and propose solutions relevant to India, the release added.

Focus

The conference mainly focussed on the effects of toxic chemicals on nature, technological approaches to prevent pollution and reduce consumption of non-renewable resources.