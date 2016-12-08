Coimbatore returns to normality

Passengers waiting in queue at the Mettupalayam Road Corporation bus stand in the city on Wednesday as services resumed after two days. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

more-in

A day after mourning for Jayalalithaa, the city returned to normality on Wednesday as traders opened for business and buses were on road. However, they were yet to get over the grief as they put posters and hoardings in front of their establishments condoling her demise.

Sources said that almost all commercial establishments were open but a few opened shutters for business a bit late. Vehicles were back on road and so were government and private buses. Schools and colleges, however, remained closed as the State Government had declared three-day holiday.

Government offices, too, functioned but no programmes or meetings were held.

City residents thronged ATMs and banks to withdraw cash as the effect of demonetisation continued.

Police sources said that there was no untoward incident.