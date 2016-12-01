Coimbatore athletes strike it rich in Malaysia

(From left) G.K. Rathinavel, S. Arulsamy, S.H.M. Jani, T. Balan and K. Ramaswamy, the athletes who made Coimbatore proud in the International Open Masters’ athletics championship in Malaysia. | Photo Credit: Rayan Rozario

It was a good medal haul for the Coimbatore veteran athletes in the 30th Malaysian International Open Masters’ athletics championship at Kuala Lumpur last week.

Six athletes from Tamil Nadu represented the country in the big meet and incidentally five were from this part of the region. Of the five, K. Ramaswamy and S.H.M. Jani were first timers and they were quite pleased with their show.

Jani clinched two bronze (100m and high jump) and a silver (long jump) in the above 65 category in his maiden visit. “I was determined to win at least one medal for my country but I am happy that I managed three in the process,” he said.

Jani could have sealed a gold in the high jump had it not been for the sudden call in the 100m. “It's all in the game,” he added. Ramaswamy, on the other hand, bagged the triple jump bronze in the above 65 category.

Balan was the most experienced in the group. It was his fifth international meet and he quite nicely struck the bronze in both 100m and 200m (above 60 class).

G.K. Rathinavel, who was back on track after a four-year lay-off due to back injury was pleased as well having won a silver (shot put) and bronze (discus throw) in the above 50 category.

S. Arulsamy, a two-timer to the meet, wrested the 200m and 400m bronze in the above 65 age-group battle.

“Competing against athletes from 16 countries was not an easy task.

But we encouraged each other right through and gave our best for the sake of our country,” said Rathinavel.

“We also worked very hard prior to the championship,” pointed out Arulsamy. “The facilties were top class and above all it was well organised,” said Ramaswamy and Balan in unison.

The ‘famous five’ now plans to train hard for a better medal hunt next time around.