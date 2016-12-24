Coimbatore Shopping Festival begins

Decorative lamps on display at the Coimbatore Shopping Festival at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

The fourth edition of Coimbatore Shopping Festival was inaugurated at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, here, on Friday.

Home-made and organic food products, hand-made items, toys, healthcare products, sculptures, contemporary art, home decor, automobiles, consumer durables, garments and accessories were among the wide range of products on display at the 366 stalls put up by participants from different parts of the country. Entertainment rides, cultural events, and food courts are added attractions.

Right from candles and accessories priced less than Rs. 10 to brass items that costs more than Rs. 2 lakh each, the shopping festival has products in different price ranges for each and every visitor.

Organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, the 10-day event also has ATMs, swiping machines, Paytm options for customers who want to go in for cashless transactions. Most of the participants offered special discounts and free samples for customers. The entry fee is Rs. 30 each and the festival is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cultural programmes are organised on almost all days.

The participants pointed out that they have a wide range of products in the low cost range as demonetisation has affected consumer spending. “We have to switch from a larger stall to a smaller one due to monetary issues,” said one of the participant who has put up products from her boutique.

G. Sabari, one of the visitors, says he was there on the first day to have a look at the products and will bring his children later. He said there were several items that were not available easily at the retail outlets.