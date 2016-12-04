Coimbatore Corporation launches vehicle to collect petitions

more-in

Coimbatore Corporation has launched a system where a vehicle to collect residents’ grievance petitions will go around the city as per a time table. Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani flagged off the vehicle at the Corporation’s main office on Saturday.

A release from the civic body said that on Mondays, the vehicle would move around the 20 wards that came under the Central Zone, on Tuesdays it would be East Zone, on Wednesdays, West Zone, on Thursdays, South Zone and on Friday, North Zone.

The vehicle would be stationed at vantage points during the day, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. At 4.30 p.m., the vehicle would reach the zone office concerned, where a team of officials led by Corporation Commissioner would act on the petitions.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony, Mr. Velumani urged the people to judiciously use water as there was a shortfall of rain this season. He also asked the officials to ensure equitable supply of water, the release added. Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Deputy Commissioner P. Gandhimathi and elected representatives were present.