Co-operative banks disburse Rs. 7.68 crore as agri loans

more-in

Agriculture loans to the extent of Rs. 7.68 crore have been disbursed so far to 3459 farmers in the district during this cropping season.

On Saturday, 82 farmers in Kurumandur panchayat and 50 farmers in and around Perundurai received cheques for loans amounting to Rs. 43 lakh and Rs. 26.18 lakh respectively from State Environment Minister K.C.Karuppannan in the presence of District Collector S.Prabakar.

At similar functions held at District Central Cooperative Bank and the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank at Nasiyanur, 96 farmers received loans totalling Rs. 51.98 lakh from the Minister.

According to a press release, the State Government has issued orders approving waiver of old crop loans to the tune of Rs. 317 crore disbursed through cooperative banks.

The district central cooperative bank will fulfil the responsibility of meeting expenditures for purchase of inputs, hiring of farm implements and remitting insurance premium on behalf of farmers out of the sanctioned loans, the press release said