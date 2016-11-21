Coimbatore

Civet cat found dead

The carcass of a Civet Cat that was found near Kotagiri being checked by a forest department staff in The Nilgiris on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

more-in

A civet cat was found dead near a school on a busy road at Aravenu in Kotagiri on Sunday.

The civet cat, a Schedule II animal protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, was first suspected that it could have been run over by a speeding vehicle. However, on closer inspection by the forest department officials, it was learnt that the animal had bite marks on its neck and was probably attacked by a stray dog.

Forest department officials also checked the animal for outward signs of injury. A post-mortem examination would be performed on the animal to ascertain the exact cause of death. S Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris North Division), said that investigations into the case of death were on.

Post a Comment
More In Coimbatore
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2016 7:32:51 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Civet-cat-found-dead/article16664068.ece

© The Hindu