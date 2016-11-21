Civet cat found dead

The carcass of a Civet Cat that was found near Kotagiri being checked by a forest department staff in The Nilgiris on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A civet cat was found dead near a school on a busy road at Aravenu in Kotagiri on Sunday.

The civet cat, a Schedule II animal protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, was first suspected that it could have been run over by a speeding vehicle. However, on closer inspection by the forest department officials, it was learnt that the animal had bite marks on its neck and was probably attacked by a stray dog.

Forest department officials also checked the animal for outward signs of injury. A post-mortem examination would be performed on the animal to ascertain the exact cause of death. S Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris North Division), said that investigations into the case of death were on.