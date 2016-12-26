Chinese-Indian family shares joy of Christmas

For Min family, the only Chinese-Indian family in Tirupur knit city, this year’s Christmas celebrations hold a landmark in their life. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

For Min family, the only Chinese- Indians in Tirupur city, this year’s Christmas turned out to be a special for them.

It was the 25th year they were celebrating the X-mas since got converted from Buddhism to Christianity. Any reason for particularly choosing Christianity?

“Nothing special in the choice of Christianity. Our family has been following Buddhism from time immemorial and even continued with the same when my grandparents fled China and settled in India like many other hundred countrymen subsequent to the devastating effect caused by the China-Japan war in the late 1930s.

“Even me and my siblings have their original Chinese names in the school records. A quarter of century back, we decided to switch over from Buddhism as there were not adequate facilities in this part of the country to practice, worship and follow the rituals in Buddhism”, said Sebastian Shaou Khang Min (42), a dental surgeon, and president-elect of Indian Dental Association (Tirupur chapter).

At that time, some of our relatives in other parts of South India gradually started choosing Christianity and we too decided to choose the same religion blindly, he added. Thus Shaou Khang Min (the name in the school record) became Sebastian Shaou Khang Min, and his siblings too added Stephen and Stella to their original names of Fu Khang Min and Fu Mie Min, both doctors.

The parents of the trio, however, retain the Chinese names in original. Now, all in the family including their parents, who still retain Chinese names in original, follow all rituals in Christianity.