Boy dies after ‘jumping’ from third floor at college

more-in

A 19-year-old boy died here on Monday after he was suspected to have jumped off the third-floor of the private college he was studying in, at Uthangarai here on Monday evening.

C. Venkataraman, a second-year B.Sc Mathematics student of Sri Vidya Mandir Arts and Science College, died on way to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital.

Messages in a student’s group whatsapp alleged that he was humiliated after college authorities seized a cellphone from him. Cellphones were banned on campus.

When contacted, Inspector at Uthangarai police station S. Sampath Kumar, ruled out humiliation as the cause for the alleged suicide. It could have also been a case of love failure, he said.

The Inspector said no complaint was filed by the the boy’s father, Chellan, a farmer from Naripalli village at Kottapatty in Dharmapuri. The body was handed over to his parents. Attempts by The Hindu to contact the family of the boy were in vain. Suicide helpline SNEHA can be reached at 044-2464 0050.