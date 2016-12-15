Coimbatore

Boulder blocks road

The boulder which fell on Coonoor-Mettupalayam National highway at Marapallam on Wednesday.–   | Photo Credit: M_Sathyamoorthy;M_Sathyamoorthy -

more-in

As a result of heavy rain, a huge boulder rolled off from the cliff-face and onto the National Highway near the 13th hairpin bend near Marappalam in Coonoor, along Ooty to Coonoor Road, on Wednesday morning. Coonoor RDO, Geetha Priya, and Assistant Divisional Engineer, National Highways Department, S Kulanthairaj, visited the spot and employed an earth mover to clear the road. Officials said that the boulder was blocking half of the road, and that traffic was disrupted for around 30 minutes. The boulder was removed and normal traffic resumed at around 10. 30 a.m.

Post a Comment
More In Coimbatore
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2016 9:36:37 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Boulder-blocks-road/article16832612.ece

© The Hindu