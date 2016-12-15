Boulder blocks road

more-in

As a result of heavy rain, a huge boulder rolled off from the cliff-face and onto the National Highway near the 13th hairpin bend near Marappalam in Coonoor, along Ooty to Coonoor Road, on Wednesday morning. Coonoor RDO, Geetha Priya, and Assistant Divisional Engineer, National Highways Department, S Kulanthairaj, visited the spot and employed an earth mover to clear the road. Officials said that the boulder was blocking half of the road, and that traffic was disrupted for around 30 minutes. The boulder was removed and normal traffic resumed at around 10. 30 a.m.