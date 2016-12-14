Bharatgas introduces payment through mobile phone

Delivery vehicles of Bharatgas displaying the mobile based cashless transaction process to help consumers pay for their LPG refills. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

At a time when people find it difficult to withdraw adequate cash from banks and ATM kiosks, Bharatgas of Bharat Petroleum Corporation has introduced an online facility from smart phone for paying their LPG cylinder refills. ‘Quick pay’ is the operation that encourages cashless transactions.

“The customer will get an SMS after refill booking of gas cylinders through IVRS 948605678 along with a link. The link can be opened instantly on the smart phone and the customer can choose from the slew of modes of payment options provided to complete the payment for refill,” said Pradeep Nair, Territory Manager, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

The customer has to select ‘Quick pay’ at my.ebharatgas.com and enter the consumer number and registered contact number to complete the transaction.

This facility is accessible to all Bharatgas customers. BPCL plans to provide POS and tie up with other modes of e wallets such as payTM and Mobikwik shortly.

Quick pay can be accessed through http://www.ebharatgas.com/bharatgas/Quick pay.jsp.