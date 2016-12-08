Barn owl, snakes rescued

A Dumeril’s black headed snake caught from a house in Madukkarai in Coimbatore.

more-in

Animal lovers on Thursday rescued a barn owl, a Dumeril’s black headed snake, and a rat snake from different parts of the district.

Sanjay R., a volunteer of Save Our Snakes, rescued the female barn owl from Periyar Nagar near Puliyakulam after being alerted by a local resident. The bird had an injury on its right leg after being attacked by crows.

Mr. Sanjay said that the owl was otherwise healthy.

The rat snake was rescued from a house at Sivaram Nagar, near Sungam.

Mr. Sanjay said that both were handed over to Forest Department officials at Madukkarai.

The Dumeril’s black headed snake was rescued by a local resident in Madukkarai. The officials said that the non-venomous snake was rarely sighted.

Both the snakes were released into Madukkarai forests.

The owl will be released into forest after the injury is completely cured.