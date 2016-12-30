Bank staff seek transparency in currency distribution

more-in

The bank employees associations here have appealed to the Reserve Bank of India to display greater transparency in the allocation of new currency notes to various banks by coming out with details of the bank-wise allocations made post-demonetisation

The employees also wanted the authorities to ensure adequate protection to the bank employees and make requisite amount of cash available both in the ATMs and in the bank branches at the earliest.

These requisitions were being aired by the bank employees as they have been facing the brunt of public anger daily due to the non-availability of sufficient cash for disbursal.

“People wrongly are thinking that the bank employees are not disbursing the cash. It is time for the RBI to display transparency because there has been apparent favouritism happening in the supply of currency notes with certain private sector new generation banks able to get large volumes of currency notes whereas the nationalised banks were getting only lower quantity.

Seizure

“The seizure of new currency notes in large volumes during raids revealed that they have come into the system through a few private sector banks”, pointed out D. Manoharan, district general secretary of All India Bank Employees Association.