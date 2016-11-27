Audio book, exhibition of vintage radio sets mark Coimbatore Day

An exhibition of vintage classic old radio sets organised in the city to mark the Coimbatore Day. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

more-in

To mark Coimbatore Day, Radio City, an FM radio service provider, has brought out an audio book compiling information about Coimbatore.

On November 24, 1804, Coimbatore was elevated to the level of a district headquarters and the day was observed on Thursday as Coimbatore Day.

The audio book has a compilation of never-heard-before facts about the city under nine categories - important incidents, culture, food, industries, personalities, temples, shops, places and others.

These were already aired on Radio City’s 85-week-long programme ‘Therintha kovai, Theriyatha vishayam’, featured by Radio Jockey Saro and historian Rajesh Govindharajalu, on every Sunday at 11 a.m. Besides making an encyclopedia on Coimbatore, Radio City also launched a website http://www.planetradiocity.com/tktv/ where people can get to know the history of Coimbatore.

An exhibition of classic, vintage and old model radio sets made the visitors awestruck.