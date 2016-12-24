Adverse weather: Kerala-bound flights make emergency landing

more-in

Due to adverse weather conditions, two flights bound for Kerala were diverted to Coimbatore International Airport on Friday.

Karipur Airport

The flights, Qatar Airlines flight (536) from Doha to Kozhikode and Spice Jet flight (3251) from Chennai to Kozhikode, made emergency landing in Coimbatore International Airport after receiving an air traffic control message on adverse weather condition at Karipur International Airport, Kozhikode. While the Spice Jet flight landed here at 8. a.m. and departed for Kozhikode at 10.a.m, the Qatar Airlines flight arrived here at 9.30 a.m. and continued journey to Kozhikode at 11.30 a.m.

Sources at Coimbatore Airport said that passengers of both flights were not disembarked following the emergency landing.