AIADMK cadre pay homage to Jayalalithaa

AIADMK cadre led by MLAs and leaders taking out a procession mourning the death of Jayalalithaa in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre led by Minister S.P. Velumani, Members of Legislative Assembly and other functionaries took out a procession in the city on Sunday morning to pay homage to late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Leaders of other political parties barring the DMK, PMK and the BJP too marched along with the AIADMK leaders.

According to sources, the cadre started around 9.40 a.m. from Sivananda Colony and marched to Theppakulam Maidanam, off R.G. Street, where they paid floral tributes to the late Chief Minister. Members of Legislative Assembly P.R.G. Arunkumar, O.K. Chinnaraj, ‘Pollachi’ V. Jayaraman, K. Arjunan, A. Shanmugam, and a few others joined Mr. Velumani. Former MLAs and MPs too participated in the march. Former Member of Parliament P.R. Natarajan (CPI-M), district Secretary, CPI-M, V. Ramamoorthy, former Mayor R. Venkatachalam, former MLA M. Arumugham (CPI), Congress leader V.M.C. Manoharan, and leaders from MDMK, TMC also participated in the march.

According to sources, over 3,000 men and women marched to pay homage to Jayalalithaa.

Later the AIADMK men went to Perur, where on the banks of River Noyyal they tonsured their heads as a sign of mourning. The Minister and all MLAs joined the cadre.

At several places in the city and outskirts, at events organised by ward-level units, also partymen tonsured their heads, the sources said.

In Tirupur, thousands of people from different walks of life took part in the silent procession took out in the city on Sunday as a mark of respect to former Jayalalithaa.

The procession, which was mainly coordinated by AIADMK members, started from Pushpa Theatre Junction in the northern side of the city and culminated at Arisikadai Veedhi in the southern half of the city.