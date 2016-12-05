A wardrobe for the needy

A man deposits clothes in the wardrobe installed near Anya Boutique on Crosscut Road in the city on Sunday.- | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

Wardroad, an initiative of Anya Boutique and Kambaa Inc, an IT start-up in the city, aims to collect used clothes from the people to be donated to the needy. The project was inaugurated on Sunday by Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan.

No torn clothes

People can deposit clothes in the steel wardrobe that has been placed on the roadside near Anya Boutique. Torn and unwashed clothes, used infant clothes, basic garments or socks should not be deposited.

When the wardrobe is full, a team will segregate the clothes according to the size, gender and quality and will distribute it to the needy. The clothes will be washed before distribution.

Plans ahead

The plan is to have more such wardrobes across the city and mark their location on Google map. There are plans to have similar wardrobes in schools, colleges, and IT companies.

"The basic needs for every human being are food, shelter and clothing. We have so many organisations to help the needy with food and accommodation. But, there are only a few to collect and distribute clothes. ‘Wardroad’ will be very active,” said one of the project organisers.