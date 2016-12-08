A unique tribute to Jayalalithaa by Kovai-based micro artist

M. Sumesh, a mechanic from Coimbatore, has created a wax idol featuring the faces of two former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, as a tribute. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

While artists across the country chose different mediums to pay homage to late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Kuniamuthur-based micro artist U.M.T. M. Sumesh did not give a second thought to select the material of his choice. He used honeycomb wax to carve a figure of the iconic leader, along with the founder of AIADMK and late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran.

The 10-inch figure, a fusion of the faces of AIADMK founder and his successor, is a fitting tribute, according to Mr. Sumesh. “News on the death of Jayalalithaa sent shock-waves across the State. Though I am not an AIADMK supporter, I could see people whose hearts were melting in shock. Hence I chose honeycomb wax, an object that easily melts, to carve a two-in-one figure of the two leaders. It also represents their strong bond,” said Mr. Sumesh.

A car mechanic by profession, Sumesh had gained attention through his micro art skills earlier. During the last Ganesh Chaturthi, Mr. Sumesh had sculpted an idol of lord Ganesh in honeycomb wax, an eco-friendly medium.

"MRG died years before I was born. I did not get a chance to see Jayalalithaa in person when she was alive. I started working on the statue after hearing news about her death and completed it in three hours. This work is a tribute to the two popular leaders", said Mr Sumesh.

According to Sumesh, honeycomb wax is a good medium as it can be reused if necessary. The colours used in the sculptures can be removed by dipping it in mild hot water. Sumesh said that the figure will be handed over to his alma mater Government Higher Secondary School, Kuniamuthur, on Monday.