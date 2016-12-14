A passion for apps

more-in

For Ajay Kumar (13), a Standard IX student in a private school here, mobile application development is now giving more thrill ad enjoyment than any other activity during the leisure hours.

Now, he has come out with a mobile app named ‘Lock smart’ that converge all the ‘security related operations’ in a mobile phone handset under one icon including the alternative passwords in numerical/letters that are set when using ‘pattern’ passwords apart from the other passwords and security features.

“Basically, this Android-based app is to ease the procedures and get straight into various applications like e-mails, messages and other forms of communication which have individual passwords, all in a single click in a single location under a secured environment. All we need to do is to set a password for the icon itself, which, in turn, ensures the security for all the security-feature related operations/communications in the said mobile phone converged in the icon. Once entered, the applications can be used straight away,” explains Ajay Kumar, who demonstrated its functioning.

Prior to it, he has developed a few other apps too. Prominent of which among them is the app offereing security when someone tries to break the password in one’s stolen mobile phone.

“As soon as one makes wrong entry of password, the front camera automatically clicks the photograph of the person and sent the image to either his e-mail or through MMS mode of messaging to another mobile number which the owner of the mobile phone preferred to,” says Ajay.

Son of the late N. Krishnamoorthy, who was a businessman, and Shanti, a home-maker, Ajay tells that he developed a passion for computer and electronic devices at a very early age.

“Parents encouraged my skills,” he said.