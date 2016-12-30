A drive to prevent accidentson Kalhatti Road

Police instructing tourists to go in first and second gear on the Kalhatti Ghat Road, near Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: M_Sathyamoorthy;M_Sathyamoorthy -

more-in

Policemen have been posted along the spectacular yet equally dangerous Kalhatti Ghat Road, to prevent speed, worn out vehicles and the steep descent from taking heavy toll of lives.

One of the most dangerous stretches in the Nilgiris that links Ooty Town with Masinagudi, the 19-km road with 36 hairpin bends has claimed the lives of many motorists, especially those travelling by car, over the last few years.

Safeguards

Police personnel stationed near the Kalhatti Checkpost warn tourists of the danger ahead, and ask drivers to adhere to a set of safeguards. After checking if the drivers are intoxicated, and for contraband, the cops are also checking signs of wear and tear on the cars being used to descend the steep hill.

The police are checking if the brake drums are overheated, and also warn the drivers to only descend using the first and second gear.

These measures have been taken as more than 150 accidents, resulting in the deaths of 22 persons, were recorded over the last few years.

District police officials said that the police will be posted at the checkpost during heavy movement of tourists, when the volume of vehicles descending the hill would be high.