Five unauthorised textile dyeing units were demolished in and around Anthiyur town by Pollution Control Board officials.

The officials acted on a directive by District Collector to demolish all such units in the town immediately.

They were assisted in their task on Monday by the Revenue Department and police.

The units were located at Chinnathambipalayam, Thavittupalayam and another area found five textile dyeing factories. The electricity connections were also cut.

Pollution Control Board personnel also registered cases against the five units.