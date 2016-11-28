250 canines participate in dog show

A pomeranian at the dog show held at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science grounds in the city on Sunday –

more-in

The All Breed International Championship Dog Show held on Sunday at the Hindusthan College of Arts and Science grounds, here, saw the participation of as many as 250 dogs from different parts of the district.

In the show that was held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the dogs exhibited their skills to win prizes under different categories based on their age (puppy, junior, intermediate, bred in India, open, etc).

The Anaimalais Kennel Club is conducting the event for the second year in the city and the breeds that took part included German Shepherds, Doberman, Rottweiler, Chinese pug, and Chihuahua.

According to D. Mahesh, joint secretary of Anaimalais Kennel Club, among 19 breeds under 10 categories, eight were awarded best in show and priority was given for dogs bred in India.

Visitors to the show included school students and pet lovers from Coimbatore and nearby districts.

The organisers felicitated the canine sleuths from Tamil Nadu Police Department. The specially trained dogs of the department exhibited their skills and took part in the contests.