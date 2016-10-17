Over 500 students took part in an event organised by Anna University, Regional Campus, and Siruthuli to plant 10,000 saplings on Saturday for Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary.

According to a press release from the university, already 5,000 saplings were planted on Abdul Kalam’s memorial day.

On Saturday, volunteers from Siruthuli and Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore, students, and the public planted the saplings (Miyawaki method) and S. Ganesan, Registrar of Anna University, and Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, took part. A water reservoir for a capacity of one million litres along with waste water management has been installed on the campus, with the support of Siruthuli.

Kalam Vanam

The plan is to plant 50,000 saplings in a year on the university campus. The Kalam Vanam is an initiative to turn the premises into a green campus.