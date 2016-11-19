As many as 10,000 houses in Tamil Nadu will soon have solar rooftops, Jagmohan Singh Raju, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency, said here on Friday.

Addressing a stakeholder meeting on the implementation of the Chief Minister’s solar rooftop capital incentive scheme, he said to help the households install the solar panels the State Government would give Rs. 20,000 in subsidy and the Central Government would provide 30 per cent of the cost.

Those households that would install the panels would be able to generate up to 250 units power every two months and save nearly Rs. 14,000 a year.

Thus far, the TEDA had helped 3,000 households install the solar panels and those panels were from approved vendors and came with five years warranty.

Website

Those interested could visitwww.teda.in/cisfor more details, Mr. Raju said and added that educational institutions, hospitals, apartment complexes should also look at installing solar panels under the Chief Minister’s scheme.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan and TEDA General Manager Indumathi and others participated.