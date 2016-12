more-in

G. Nikita (10) of Kovaipudur achieved the feat of completing the Praveen Uttarardh examination conducted by the Dakshin Bharath Hindi Prachar Sabha, Chennai, recently.

Clearing the exam with 56 per cent marks, Nikita broke the record of Dharani of Andhra Pradesh who cleared the exam at the age of 11.

She appeared for Prathmic examination at the age of 8. Nikita is studying Class 6 at CS Academy in Kovaipudur.