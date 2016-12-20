Coimbatore

‘Vanathukkul Tirupur’ concludes

Actor Vivek releasing the commemorative stamp on ‘Vanathukkul Tirupur’.   | Photo Credit: R_VIMAL KUMAR

A valedictory function to formally conclude the second phase of ‘Vanathukkul Tirupur’, a community initiative to green Tirupur, was held here recently. The function also became a platform to felicitate people who took part in the greening crusades.

To commemorate the project, actor Vivek released a stamp under ‘My Stamp’ scheme of India Post where ‘personalised sheets’ of postage stamps were brought out for corporate and non-corporate customers who apply for the same by paying certain amount.

The first stamp was handed over to Raja M. Shanmugam, president of Tirupur Exporters Association.

A statement said that during the second phase of the ‘Vanathukkul Tirupur’ project, which was initiated by Vetry, an NGO, with the support of other stakeholders, a total of nearly 2.25 lakh saplings were planted in the district. The forest department had supplied one lakh saplings towards the second phase of the said project, department sources added.

