‘Train captain’ introduced in Nilgiri Express

To address the on-board complaints of passengers, the Southern Railway has introduced ‘train captain’ in train numbers 12671/12672 – Mettupalayam-Chennai Central-Mettupalayam Nilgiri Express from Sunday.

A press release from Salem Railway Division said that three Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTI), R. Rathish (mobile number 79045-57219), S. Dinesh Kumar (96004-25860) and A. Sandeep (86818-44886), had been nominated.

The captain would be overall in charge of the train from end to end and would be responsible for ensuring passenger amenities, including availability of water, cleanliness of coaches, toilets, and working of electrical fittings such as fan, light, mobile charging points. The captain would initiate necessary action to redress the problems faced by the passengers instantly and in case the problem could not be solved immediately, he would take up the matter with higher officials for necessary action.

Their names would be displayed in all the reservation charts in the coaches. Soon, the railways had planned to send all passengers of the particular train with the details of the day’s on board train captain, via SMS. Passengers can also contact Railway Helpline No. 138 to know the details about the train captain.